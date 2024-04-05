In this Una Semana en El Mundo program we analyze the context in which the offensive against the Gaza Strip has been completed for six months, in which the Israeli Army has killed more than 33,000 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. However, it was the killing of seven volunteers, six of them foreigners, from the international NGO World Central Kitchen that could put unconditional US support for Israel in check.

We wonder if Joe Biden's recent demands to Netanyahu are going to lead to a ceasefire or if the Israeli government is seeking to escalate the conflict with Iran by bombing the Iranian consulate in Syria.

We also address the role of Artificial Intelligence in the number of fatalities in this war, following the investigation by the media '972' on the Lavender AI that the Israeli Army would use.

We also discussed the perspectives on the future of NATO, when the military alliance turns 75 years old at a time of cohesion and expansion due to its new confrontation with Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine.

For the analysis we have Gonzalo Abarca, presenter of the Inter-American Forum program of the 'Voice of America'; with Jorge Raya Pons, journalist from 'El Español'; with Eduard Soto, journalist and editor of the central table of 'El Tiempo', and with Catalina Gómez Ángel, France 24 correspondent in Iran and special envoy to Ukraine.