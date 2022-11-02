Benfica in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Maccabi out with his head held high despite the latest scoppola. The Portuguese win 6-1 in Israel after a pleasant game full of opportunities, in which the superiority of one of the revelation teams of this Champions League and the defensive limits of the Isrealians emerged at a distance.

THE MATCH

–

Maccabi confirms itself as a brilliant team, especially offensively. At home he beat Juve and scared PSG. After the first thrill signed by Maccabi, Benfica moved on in the 20 ‘with Ramos, well served by an air bank from Otamendi. Maccabi stings and equalizes on a penalty, granted for a naive handball by Bah and transformed by Chory. In the second half the Prtoghesi spread, who scored 5 from 59 ‘to 92’. Musa, Grimaldo, the usual wild Rafa Silva, Araujo and Joao Mario scored. The former Inter player decides the group: Benfica reaches PSG also in the goal difference item (16 goals scored and 7 conceded) and at that point is ahead for the highest number of goals scored away.