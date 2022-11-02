Thursday, November 3, 2022
Benedetti announces reactivation of flights between Colombia and Venezuela

November 2, 2022
Turpial Airlines

The airline Turpial Airlines

The airline Turpial Airlines

This would be the third announcement on the reactivation of commercial flights between the two countries.

Through a tweet, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, announced that flights between the two countries will start on Monday, November 7.

“The Venezuelan government informs us that as of Monday the air operation begins to work between Colombia and Venezuela. Our state airline Satena will fly Bogotá – Caracas, and the Venezuelan airline Turpial will fly the Caracas – Bogotá route,” Benedetti wrote on the social network. .

The announcement occurs a day after the meeting between Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro, in which after two hours, they agreed to address economic, security, border, environmental and human rights issues.

Initially, the airline that would fly to Colombia was the state-owned Conviasa, but US sanctions prevent the air operation from being carried out. On the Colombian side, Wingo was ready, but after the ban on Conviasa, the inaugural flight, which would take place on October 4, was not completed.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

The reaction of the US government to the meeting between President Petro and Maduro
Venezuela: what does the opposition think about the rapprochement between Petro and Maduro?

