Benedetti announces reactivation of flights between Colombia and Venezuela

The airline Turpial Airlines
This would be the third announcement on the reactivation of commercial flights between the two countries.
November 02, 2022, 06:23 PM
Through a tweet, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, announced that flights between the two countries will start on Monday, November 7.
(Also read: What does it mean that Venezuela evaluates reinstatement to the Inter-American Human Rights System?)
“The Venezuelan government informs us that as of Monday the air operation begins to work between Colombia and Venezuela. Our state airline Satena will fly Bogotá – Caracas, and the Venezuelan airline Turpial will fly the Caracas – Bogotá route,” Benedetti wrote on the social network. .
The announcement occurs a day after the meeting between Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro, in which after two hours, they agreed to address economic, security, border, environmental and human rights issues.
"The Venezuelan government informs us that as of Monday the air operation begins to work between Colombia and Venezuela. Our state airline Satena will fly Bogotá – Caracas, and the Venezuelan airline Turpial will fly the Caracas – Bogotá route."
— Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) November 2, 2022
Initially, the airline that would fly to Colombia was the state-owned Conviasa, but US sanctions prevent the air operation from being carried out. On the Colombian side, Wingo was ready, but after the ban on Conviasa, the inaugural flight, which would take place on October 4, was not completed.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
