Milan-Salzburg 4-0, Rossoneri in the round of 16 of the Champions League

Milan flies to the round of 16 of the Champions League after the 4-0 at San Siro (Giroud, Krunic, Giroud and Messias again) against Salzburg which is worth the second place of the group with 10 points (behind Chelsea who closes at 13, the Austrians at an altitude pass to the Europa League, while Dinamo Zagreb is last at 4).

Milan in the round of 16 of Champions, Pioli: “We are Italian champions, we must not be afraid”

“Who we will meet we will meet: we are Italian champions and we must go as far as possible – Milan coach Stefano Pioli explains to Prime Video – We must not be afraid, now we are throwing ourselves back into the championship. We must resume after the bad performance in Turin. Saturday we will have a difficult opponent like Spezia, we have to stay as close as possible to Napoli. The draw will be tough but I have strong players and whoever we find will have to deal with a convinced Milan. ” On the performance of his Milan. “Yes, even if we conceded too much in the first half but we were always dangerous, we played with the will to be dangerous trying to go wide with five attacking players. In the second half after Krunic’s goal we took control of the match. It was a great match, I’m satisfied with the result. “

Milan in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Maldini: “We will be the loose cannon”

Krunic and Rebic (Lapresse)



“Milan are an ambitious club and we are very happy”, explains Paolo Maldini after the 4-0 at the Salzburg at San Siro that sent the Rossoneri to the knockout stages of the Champions League. “We started three years ago, we set goals and this is the year to rediscover that European dimension that has always belonged to Milan. It is not easy because we are still very far from the economic point of view from the teams that are dominating, but in the second round we will be a loose cannon “, his words to Amazon Prime Video. “We are very happy, but the team is becoming mature and maybe two years ago they would have celebrated more and this is good. I am hungry, I like to see this same spirit in the team too. Last year’s championship was won because everyone they gave that little bit more to overcome Inter. It will happen in the Champions League as well. ” On the renewal of Stefano Pioli’s contract: “It was not in question, he would not have affected the match in Turin and not even this one”.

Milan in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Giroud: “Perfect evening for me and for the team”

Two goals and an assist (for Krunic), Olivier Giroud is the hero of Milan on the night of the Champions League that launches the Devil in the second round of the Champions League: “Perfect evening for me and for the team. I am proud of the team spirit. We wanted to do a great game and we did it, ”he explains to Prime Video. On the second round: “Last year we were in the death group. It was a good experience but we were disappointed with the elimination. This year we reached the round of 16. Now we can concentrate on the championship. I’m happy for the fans, if they deserved it. ” And in view of the double match in February he explains to Sky: “We do not set limits, we know that now another competition begins with two matches between home and away. We do not know what can happen, we will play against a great team. We are ready. , with these guys we can do great things “

Milan in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Theo Hernandez: “We played an incredible match thanks to the defeat in Turin”

Theo Hernandez analyzes Milan’s 4-0 win against Salzburg which earned him second place in the Champions League group and qualification for the round of 16. “We had an incredible match, after the bad performance in Turin. Thanks to that, we trained well and we played this match”, he said to Mediaset Infinity.

Rafael Leao (Lapresse)



Milan-Salzburg 4-0 match report

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu (41 ‘st Gabbia), Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez (33’ st Ballo-Touré); Bennacer (24 ‘st Pobega), Tonali; Rebic, Krunic (33 ‘st De Ketelaere), Leao (24’ st Messias); Giroud. Available: Mirante, Jungdal, Diaz, Dest, Origi. Herdsman: S. Pioli.

SALZBURG (4-3-1-2): Kohn; Adamu (17 ‘st Sesko), Seiwald, Kjaegaard, Sucic, Solet (1’ st Bernardo), Gourna-Douath (19 ‘st Kameri), Pavlovic, Wober (32’ st Ulmer), Dedic, Okafor (32 ‘st Koita ). Available: Mantl, Walke, Van der Brempt, Piatkowski, Simic, Diarra. All .: M. Jaissle.

REFEREE: Lahoz (SPA)

SCORERS: 14 ‘Giroud (M), 1’ st Krunic (M), 12 ‘st Giroud (M), 46’ st Messias (M)

