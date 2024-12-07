12/07/2024



Updated at 3:35 p.m.





The Deputy Secretary of Autonomous and Local Coordination and Electoral Analysis, Elias Bendodohas asked the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility to “not deceive” and “not to kid” citizens in relation to the contracts presented by the commission agent of the ‘Koldo case’, Víctor de Aldama, to the Supreme Court.

The minister analyzed in a thread on of contracting.

In response to this thread, Bendodo has asked Puente not to deceive them, since they are not talking about the initial contracts, but about the modifications, “which Ábalos did sign,” as he explained in statements to the press this Saturday from Logroño.

«Don’t let him deceive us. We are not talking about the initial contracts, we are talking about the modified contracts, which are the ones that Ábalos signed. “Don’t make fun of people,” he stressed.









Furthermore, he has asked him not to deviate from his current way of understanding politics. «I’m not going to criticize him, on the contrary. Yes, I criticize what he did previously, that he seemed like a thug,” Bendodo concluded.