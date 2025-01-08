As if it were a “third electoral round”, Daniel Noboa, from National Democratic Action (ADN), and Luisa González, from the Correísta Citizen Revolution movement, lead all the polls for the elections of next February 9, in which they participate 16 candidates. Both were the finalists of the second round in the elections of October 13, 2023, which was won by businessman Daniel Noboa, now president of Ecuador, in early elections after the resignation of Guillermo Lasso, who resigned from his position. In an environment shaken by the vile murder of four children, and with a new episode of controversy between Noboa and his vice president, Verónica Abad, having once again entrusted the Vice Presidency to Sariha Moya, Secretary General of Planning, the campaign that began on Sunday It appears tense, and with restrictions due to the new state of exception that the Executive decreed on Friday, January 3, and that will govern in seven of the 24 provinces, and in the prisons of the country, for 60 days. Noboa alleges “the prolonged presence of organized armed groups,” despite the fact that the Government itself has promoted its plan against insecurity as effective, ensuring that deaths and acts of violence had decreased. During the state of emergency, the rights of inviolability of correspondence and home are suppressed; and in the areas where there will be a curfew, circulation and transit are restricted between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. The dilemmaWith the opinions of the constitutionalists divided and a National Electoral Council (CNE) mute and without exercising its authority, until When this chronicle was written, President Noboa had not decided whether to ask for leave and take over power, or whether to continue in Carondelet (seat of Government) and refrain from campaigning. Just in case, Noboa has taken precautions. To avoid leaving the vice president Verónica Abad, on Thursday, January 2, the Minister of Government, José De La Gasca, announced that the executive had appointed, once again, Sariha Moya as vice president, considering that there is a new absence temporary position of vice president of the Republic, because Abad did not appear in Ankara on December 27, to assume the new functions of economic advisor, which the president had assigned to her. Related News standard Si Ecuador institutional bankruptcy appears before the elections Thalía Flores | Correspondent in Quito The disagreements between President Daniel Noboa and Vice President Verónica Abad are accentuated on the eve of the February presidential campaign. He said that the flagrant non-compliance with Executive Decree 440 has been public and notorious, which he considered a serious fact that affects the institutionality of the Executive Function. Moya’s assignment as Vice President is temporary, until January 22, 2025, “or until Mrs. Abad Rojas appears at the Turkish Embassy.” The Government Minister maintains that it would not be necessary for Noboa to request a license to campaign, but if required, Moya would take over. On December 23, Abad was reinstated as vice president through a protective action, which restored her from office after having been suspended. for 150 days, due to an administrative sanction from the Ministry of Labor, for not arriving on time from Tel Aviv, where she was ambassador, to Ankara for security reasons; Then, Sariha Moya also returned to her position. The vice president informed the country that she would not go to Türkiye, but would take a vacation in order to attend to her failing health. For the Government Minister, this is a contempt that left a void in the Vice Presidency. In response, on Friday, Verónica Abad filed an action before the Constitutional Court for non-compliance with the previous ruling of that high body, which establishes the only causes for absence, and described the executive decree appointing Sariha as “legal heresy.” Moya as vice president. “It is absolutely unconstitutional, arbitrary and invalid,” concluded the second president.

