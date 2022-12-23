The Israeli electorate has rewarded his radical drift with 10% of the votes, which will shortly elevate him as the new Security Minister. The settler leader, who is committed to annexing the West Bank, will be in charge of authorizing the settlements
Itamar Ben Gvir hopes that Israel will withdraw the accreditation of Al Jazeera journalists. The far-right lawyer thinks that this is the most reasonable response after seeing how the Qatari channel has decided to take the case of its journalist Shirin Abu Akhle, killed by a soldier’s shot to the head, to the International Criminal Court
