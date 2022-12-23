Fire | A fire in a service building in Kouvola – an elderly person was rescued from a burning apartment

A fire broke out in the elderly people’s service center on Friday evening.

Kouvola In Valkeala, an elderly person was rescued from a burning apartment in a fire that broke out late on Friday evening. The fire happened in a service residence for the elderly.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Kymenlaakso rescue service Ilpo Kopran according to the fire was limited to one apartment, but there was a risk of spreading to the whole house. According to him, there were 6-7 apartments in the terraced house.

Kopra says that the person rescued from the apartment was conscious but was breathing smoke. Serious injury was avoided, but he was taken for further checks.

Fire the extinguishing work ended at half past one on the night before Saturday. The apartment was not completely destroyed, but it was damaged beyond repair, Kopra says.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.