Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The Ben Ezra Synagogue is the oldest synagogue in the Middle East, and the cornerstone of the historical complex of religions in the center of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, which embodies the coexistence of religions in Egypt, where the Amr Ibn Al-Aas Mosque includes the oldest mosques in Egypt and the historical churches complex.

The competent Egyptian authorities are restoring the temple, and Dr. Abdel Rahim Rihan, an archaeological expert and director general of archaeological research and studies at the Ministry of Antiquities, said: “Ben Ezra” is designed in the basilica style inspired by Roman origins, and it is the most famous design in Egypt’s historical churches, because the temple was originally a church. , But it was sold to the Levantine Jew Barham Ben Ezra.

Rayhan added to Al-Ittihad that the temple is a wide courtyard from which two side wings and 3 structures branch, and it consists of two floors, one for men and the other for women, and in the middle is the preaching platform where the Torah is read, and to the right of it is a raised platform called the Ark of the Covenant, which contains the Torah scrolls, and in front of it. The podium has a patterned door and an interior curtain.

As for the holdings inside, Rayhan indicates the presence of antiques in the Islamic style, embodied in an Arab chandelier bearing the names of the Rightly-Guided Caliphs and a second copper chandelier bearing the name of Sultan Qalawun. It is one of the most important sources of knowledge of the history of Judaism, and “geniza” is a term given to the documents and manuscripts that Jews treasured in the Middle Ages in this temple, and this group was called (the Cairo Geniza).

The archaeological expert explained that the Ben Ezra Temple is one of nine synagogues in Cairo and Alexandria and is registered with the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, and it is part of the many evidences of the coexistence of Jews with the inhabitants of Egypt during the modern era, including the Jewish cemeteries in the Basateen area, and the remains of their workshops in the Moski area.

According to the Ministry of Antiquities, the restoration work of the temple includes insulating the roofs to protect it from moisture and rainwater intrusion, in addition to treating color layers, treating wall cracks, and cleaning plant decorations after decades of the effects of weather factors.

Two years ago, Egypt opened the Eliyahu Hanbi Temple, the oldest temple in Alexandria, whose first construction dates back to the year 1354, after its restoration and development to become one of the most important historical tourist attractions in the coastal city.