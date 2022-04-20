Winner of the Goya in 2009 for ‘Camino’ and the Gaudí de Honor in 2021, the actress Carme Elías revealed a few weeks ago that she suffers from Alzheimer’s. Now it has been known that the actress is playing the most difficult role of her life, being a generous testimony of how Alzheimer’s progressively takes over her mind until she has no memories.

She has been making this film for two years, entitled ‘Here, Now’, a joint creation between the director Claudia Pinto, a friend of Carme, who directed her in ‘The Longest Distance’ and in ‘The Consequences’, an award-winning film at the Film Festival Malaga. In the film, currently shooting, art and creation become that beacon that illuminates us in the darkest moments.

‘Here, now’ constitutes a generous, courageous, vitalistic testimony, without solemnity, which does not pretend to teach about the disease, but rather to accompany an actress who confronts the loss of her consciousness with overwhelming lucidity. “My last conscious trip”, as Carme herself calls it. That ‘Here, now’ that the actors pursue is the premise that weaves together this pact of love and friendship, of cinema and acting. A creative journey into uncertainty. A leap into the void without a net that becomes a forceful invitation to live in the present.

«Carme did not want to share with anyone what was happening to her, so ‘Here, now’ appears as a secret film, without knowing very well why, or for whom. We simply needed to cling to something, have a common goal that would give us the strength to catch what is going away and leave a trail doing what we know how to do: record and let ourselves be recorded, steal the soul and let ourselves be robbed”, explains Claudia Pinto. “Unknowingly, we have been shooting footage of this film almost presciently for over ten years. In my first film, -‘The longest distance’-, we narrate the journey of a woman who, condemned by an illness, closed all the circles of her life and courageously exercised her freedom until the end. Years later, on the set of our second film together, ‘The Consequences’, we were told that something was happening to Carme. While the camera recorded non-stop waiting for that good shot that didn’t come, Carme felt panic for the first time at the certainty of her illness».

Claudia Pinto reveals that “we have accompanied her in the privacy of her home, but also behind the scenes in the delivery of her Honorary Gaudí last year, at the premiere of Las Consequences at the Malaga Festival and recently at the Brain Film Fest, when he makes the disease public. What was really going on in her as her flashes captured her image of her as her actress? Together with her great friend and theater director, Juan Carlos Corazza, we also prepared a beautiful and moving improvisation exercise behind closed doors at the Teatre Akademia, in which Carme revives texts of characters that remain intact in her memory. . One wonders: when did she stop being an actress? Carme has dedicated her life to an art that she does not want to say goodbye to and now she shares her intimacy and her creativity through this film».

Elías has spent 50 years building fiction from theater, film and television; 50 years coming and going from itself. But now the memory of her is gone, and the void is definitely closing in on her reality. “And now, with stunning lucidity, she makes us witness her last conscious journey in a film without cut or action. A theater director who accompanies her in her last exercise on the stage, a film director who refuses to let her go, and herself eager to leave a trace of her. ‘Here, now’ is a pact of love and friendship, a shared creative process with an open heart. A forceful invitation to live in the present”, they explain from the production company, while Claudia Pinto concludes: “It is the most difficult film we have ever made. This time we do not have the protection of fiction. Carme doesn’t play a character, nor is there an ‘action!’ not a cut!’ that separates us from reality. The making of the film is part of the film itself and, like Carme, we live it in the most absolute present. We shamelessly share the doubts, successes and failures of an open-hearted creative process».