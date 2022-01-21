Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are still the couple of the moment. The pair shocked the world when they rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after ending their engagement. Now Hollywood stars look happier than ever, and their friends say wedding bells will be ringing soon.

‘Bennifer’ after the controversial interview with Howard Stern

A source close to the couple told Entertainment tonight about the current status of their relationship. “Jen and Ben are doing great,” he declared.

He also commented on the aftermath of the famous interview that Ben gave on Howard Stern’s radio show, when he talked about his alcoholism and his previous marriage to the actress. Jennifer Garner. So, the interpreter of Batman said that if they did not get divorced “He would probably still be drinking.”

“It’s part of the reason I started drinking,” Affleck told Stern of their marriage. “Because I was trapped.” He stated that they tried to make their relationship last because they have children together.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were recently spotted together. Photo: GTRES

After this, as reported by Page Six, López would be “upset”. “She has met Jennifer Garner. He is trying to get to know her and her children“, reads the newspaper.

“Ben’s interview with Howard Stern really It didn’t put too much strain on their relationship.” The source told Entertainment Tonight about the couple: “They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can be misunderstood.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are crazy about each other

“They are madly in love” , specified the source. “Jen is totally supportive of Ben, so she wanted to make her support and position known publicly,” he added.

He also commented on how the children of celebrities are related. Jennifer Lopez had the twins Emme and Max Muniz when I was married to the Puerto Rican Mark Anthony. For his part, Ben had three little ones with Garner: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. “Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and they also get along well, so things are good on that front.”

“His friends think they’ll get engaged eventually and it’s just a matter of time.” , also revealed the informant. In the past, Ben proposed to Jennifer in 2002, during a visit to her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The engagement ring featured a pink diamond, the singer’s favorite color.