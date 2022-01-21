Adele, with a tearful video, had to tell fans that no concert will be held – her words

A truly heartwarming video blew the fans of Adele, the singer returned to social media to communicate that something went wrong on her next tour.

The woman was supposed to perform at Las Vegas at Caesarars Palace, in tears, however, announced that his shows will all be postponed. Again the cause is the pandemic.

With tears in her eyes and visibly shaken, the artist explained:

Hi everyone, listen, I’m so sorry, but unfortunately my show is not ready yet. We tried absolutely everything we could to get it together on time and to make it enough for all of you, but we were absolutely blown away by delivery delays and Covid.

Unfortunately, the staff of the cantane and those who had to help her are positive for Covid-19 and there were too many delays:

Half of my team, half of my team has contracted Covid. They are still positive and it is impossible to finish the show. And I can not give you what we were preparing and I am devastated, destroyed I am really very sorry.

The singer explained to everyone that they tried to the last to find a solution, but unfortunately there was nothing to do: