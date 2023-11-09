Thursday, November 9, 2023, 01:03



Paco Belmonte, president of FC Cartagena, was yesterday at La Manga Club watching the first team’s first training session of the week, and also that of the reserve team. Before the players trained by Julián Calero jumped onto the newly replanted field 1 of the José María Ferrer sports city, Belmonte, accompanied by Sivori, had a brief meeting with the footballers and once again encouraged them and conveyed the support of the board in the middle of this great sporting crisis that the team is experiencing.

It is not the first time that the president of FC Cartagena enters the locker room this season and it is not the first time that he asks for maximum involvement and professionalism from the members of a squad that are being overwhelmed by a situation that no one could imagine at the beginning of the season. Campaign. In any case, the work and responsibility of the group is beyond any doubt. It is not a question of attitude, but of aptitude.

The good news of the session was the return of Dutch midfielder Hector Hevel, who completed almost the entire training session with his teammates. He left it during the last quarter of an hour, as a precaution, but he has already recovered from the muscle injury that has caused him to miss the last six games (five in the League and one in the Copa del Rey).

Arnau Solá and Juanjo Narváez worked in the gym. The Colombian does not have any serious injuries. He suffered a severe blow to his knee after colliding with Undabarrena, but with rest and treatment he will improve quickly. It is difficult, however, for him to play on Monday in Oviedo.