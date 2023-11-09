





10:49 Correspondents © France 24

One month has passed since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, leaving 1,400 dead in Israeli territory and more than 10,500 in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, tension continues to rise since the Hamas attack on October 7, as drone attacks and raids by the Israeli Army multiply. In Jenin, in the northern West Bank, some Palestinians are proud of the struggle of groups like Hamas, saying they are defending their rights and honor.