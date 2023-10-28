Guided again by their particular John Lennon, Real Madrid imposed the pop of the Beatles on the stage that Barça had prepared for the rock of Their Satanic Majesties to resonate. Jude Bellingham, with a double in the second half, punished the team of shreds

The blaugranas dominated the scene until the break and also enjoyed chances in the second half to increase the lead, but the wood and Kepa conspired to block their way before Bellingham took up the microphone and offered his usual recital based on class and punch.

The Englishman, a distant striker in the goal that served to equalize the score, appeared in the formerly called ‘Cesarini zone’ to culminate in injury time another trademark comeback, putting ground in the fight for the Pichichi in Lewandowski’s lair and return to Real Madrid the leadership that Girona held for one day.

Barcelona Ter Stegen, Araujo, Christensen, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Gündogan, Fermín (Oriol Romeu, min. 72), Gavi, Cancelo (Raphinha, min. 76), Ferran Torres (Lewandowski, min. 61) and Joao Félix (Lamine Yamal , min. 76). 1 – 2 real Madrid Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy (Camavinga, min. 52), Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos (Modric, min. 63), Bellingham, Rodrygo (Joselu, min. 63) and Vinicius (Lucas Vázquez, min. 95) . Goals:

1-0: min. 6, Gundogan. 1-1: min. 68, Bellingham. 1-2: min. 92, Bellingham.

Referee:

He reprimanded Fermín, Ferran Torres and Carvajal.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 11th day of the League, played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium before 50,112 spectators, the best attendance of the season. See also Hundreds of thousands of French again challenge Macron's pension reform

Barça, which remains four points behind its eternal adversary, already knows first-hand how the new bug that leads Carlo Ancelotti’s team spends it. The show that began to the rhythm of ‘Start me up’ by the Rolling Stones closed with the chords of ‘Hey Jude’, which is already the big hit of this League.

Xavi Hernández once again assigned Araujo the role of Vinicius’s bailiff that suits the Uruguayan defender so well, took advantage of Cancelo’s versatility to advance the Portuguese as a reinforcement in the center of the field and sacrificed Oriol Romeu to give continuity to Fermín after the great performance by the youth squad against Shakhtar. The spearhead went to Ferran Torres and Joao Félix, since the Catalan coach preferred not to take risks with Lewandowski and reserved the Pole for the second half. More orthodox was Ancelotti, who went as planned, assigning the left back to Mendy until the former Lyon’s lack of physical reliability gave way to Camavinga in the second half.

The arrangement of the cards made Gündogan the main vector of Barça’s game and the plan worked like a charm for Xavi Hernández from the start. An association between the German and Ferran Torres ended with a goal from the German after an unfortunate touch by Tchouaméni that left the former City man hand in hand with Alaba, who lacked speed and forcefulness to block the way for a great finisher from the second line as is German.

See also Juve's outgoing board of directors approves the new financial statements on the basis of the findings Related news



The goal punished another negligent start by Real Madrid, the team that conceded the most goals in the first quarter of an hour of the entire championship, and rewarded a more lively Barça in the pressure that came out with the knife between its teeth. Gavi, Bellingham’s attack dog, showed it by grabbing a ball from Kroos and serving for Fermín to smash the ball against the post. The suffering of Ancelotti’s team, bound by the superior culé intensity in the corkage, was evident.

With the wind in their face, Barça showed hierarchy with the ball and good organization without it. Real Madrid, disjointed and without rhythm, trusted almost all of its response capacity to Vinicius, but the Fluminense, handcuffed by Araujo, was left with no space to riot and Ancelotti’s squad reached the interval being an offensive wasteland: not a single shot from goal for the whites in the 45 minutes against a rival who only made one in that period, but with maximum effectiveness.

The fact that Carvajal was, by far, the best visiting footballer at half-time said many things regarding the performance of both sides in a first act that closed with the Blaugranas preaching in the desert for Tchouaméni’s grab for Araujo. Gil Manzano resolved in a canonical way an action that is usually whistled when the attacker is the one holding the ball and rarely when the defender is the one who behaves in a devious manner.

Another recital from ‘5’



Ancelotti tried to turn the tide on his way back from the locker room, reinforcing Kroos’s role as the whites’ driving force, but Barça was about to hit again in an action in which Iñigo Martínez crashed a header against the wood and Araujo ran into line followed with a sensational intervention from Kepa.

The emergence of Camavinga, an orthopedic winger with the ability to join the attack as a midfielder, offered extra energy to Real Madrid, who demanded Ter Stegen for the first time in the 57th minute with a shot by Kroos that lacked venom. Xavi enlisted Lewandowski, an exceptional reserve player, to seek the sentence in the last half hour. Ancelotti responded by replacing Kroos with Modric, who had made 500 appearances wearing the white jacket, and a missing Rodrygo to entrust himself to Joselu’s pole.

Barça came close to the second in a shot by Cancelo blocked in unison by Rüdiger and Alaba, but it was Real Madrid that assumed the changes better. Tchouaméni warned first with an unsuccessful cannon shot and Bellingham immediately fired, who after sealing his first eleven goals of the season from inside the area, celebrated his baptism in a classic by launching a howitzer from the front that left Ter Stegen without the ability to appeal before knock down Barça with a target of nine. The British’s punch made the difference.