NFTs are unrepeatable codes that are verified by several people in one blockchain and they can be added to sounds, videos, game characters, images … But, farts? This is the new proposal of Stephanie matto, a former reality TV star to earn on speculation money.

If they thought that Belle delphine selling flasks of the water in which he bathed was the highest point of the voracious capitalism in which we live. Well, it arrives Stephanie matto, famous for the show 90-day Fiance and star of TikTok to set a new record. In fact, in his personal account shared the ‘secrets’ behind his huge financial success:

In accordance with Stephanie matto, or what do you like to call yourself ‘Fart businesswoman’, it all started when he started farting and selling them in jars until he made a profit of approximately $ 50,000 per week. The next step was to sell them with their corresponding NFT at the price of .05 ethereum ($ 170 USD at the exchange rate on the date of this article).

Why the market change? Well, Stephanie matto She started to feel severe abdominal pain from the diet she was on to be able to sell the highest quality farts: ‘I didn’t tell my doctors about the farts in the jar, but I did tell them about my diet. They made it clear to me that what I was experiencing was not a stroke or a heart attack, but very severe gas pains. ‘, He said Matto to Jam Press.

Eventually, she was advised to change her diet and take a gas suppressant, so her farting business ended. But, this was his start in NFT farting.

The farts of the NFT

This was the start of their farts at NFT, each token is inscribed with a cartoon of their fart jars. As we mentioned at the beginning, this is possible because they are essentially decentralized receipts on a blockchain that need to be verified.

Matto launched his website with about 5000 NFT of farts for sale. But, to incentivize their purchase and sale, he wants to make them exchangeable items: for every 100 tokens, you can get a bottle of farts from the real world, for 70, he offers you his used panties and 30, they allow you to have part of his used lingerie.

Own Stephanie matto promote your products with the following statement: ‘These NFTs are as beautiful, unique and rare as my real jars! You can practically smell how delicious they are through the screen. Use your imagination!’. Like other people involved in the speculation market, she is convinced that these types of products are the future of the economy.

Along with the purchase of his farts, in the best style of motivational coaches, he offers tutorials and conferences through Zoom to help you build businesses like hers.

Stephanie Matto, a ‘fart businesswoman’

From your NFT website, Stephanie matto promote your tutorials as follows: ‘Become a true boss with access to a private group with Steph, where you can receive guidance on how to’ build a brand ‘, become a content creator’ and ‘a fart entrepreneur’.

Stephanie matto not only sees his venture as a business turn of the future, but as a feminist proposal: ‘In this age, we must stop criticizing people for their decisions. Especially if your choices literally hurt no one. I think there is a lot of jealousy and a lot of anti-feminism. Everyone is a feminist until a woman starts farting into jars and selling it. But I think my family is relieved [por mi jubilación] and honestly, my colon too ‘.

