In mid-February, the world risks doubling the number of Covid deaths, reaching a peak of 14 thousand a day. While the Omicron avalanche continues to overwhelm Europe, now all – except Romania – in red or dark red in the map drawn by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), new alarming projections are arriving on the progress of pandemic in the coming weeks. According to estimates by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Ihme), an independent research center on global health at the University of Washington, the situation could further worsen, leading to a global number of deaths close to the highs of more than 16,000 a year ago. , if the variant spreads with a “high severity” level, while in Italy alone the daily victims could reach 578.

The forecasts are based on a hypothetical worst-case scenario compared to the current trend, on the basis of which, in the same period, approximately 9,500 daily deaths would be reached. Things could instead improve significantly in the light of various factors, from the reduction in the number of no vaxes to the increase in third doses, to the widespread use of masks by 80% of the population. Precisely this last element would be the one capable of lowering lethality more. In all scenarios, the death curve – such as that of hospitalizations – then shows a sharp decline starting from the second half of February, a couple of weeks after the beginning of the decline in infections.

The World Health Organization has also returned to talk about Omicron, explaining that although it appears “less serious than Delta, particularly among the vaccinated, it does not mean that it should be categorized as mild: like the previous variants, Omicron causes hospitalizations and kills. “. Recalling that low immunization rates globally have created the ideal conditions for the emergence of new strains, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of a “tsunami of cases so large and rapid that it is overwhelming health systems”.

The wave continues around the world, always setting new records. In Belgium, in the week ending January 2, infections grew by 82% compared to the previous one, while absolute peaks since the beginning of the pandemic have been recorded in the last 24 hours around the world, from Israel (16,115), the first country to inoculate the fourth dose, to Argentina (over 95 thousand). In France, after the boom in infections, the number of classes in dad recovering after the holidays has skyrocketed since last spring. On the other hand, the slight decline continues in the United Kingdom, which in two days went from 218 thousand to just under 180 thousand infections, but where for now hospitalizations continue to rise, with many structures in a “state of alert”. Government squeezes also continue. Austria, where vaccines will be mandatory from February 1st, has imposed the use of Ffp2 masks also outdoors, while in Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to extend the so-called 2G plus, i.e. the harsh green regime, to bars and restaurants pass, with a pass only for the vaccinated, who must also present a negative swab if they have not yet received the booster. Restrictions also in Brazil, where Carnival celebrations are canceled in more than ten capitals. But President Jair Bolsonaro has made it known that he will not vaccinate his daughter, saying he is not aware of any “children between the ages of 5 and 11 who have died of Covid”.