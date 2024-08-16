NieR: Automata is a unique game of its kind and that over time has managed to conquer millions of fans. The popularity of the game continues even after many years from its debut in stores, in the hope of seeing a new chapter of the Yoko Taro series sooner or later, especially in the panorama of cosplayers, as she reminds us bellatrixaiden with his 2B cosplay.

YoRHa No. 2 Type B, abbreviated to “2B” to his friends, is one of the three main protagonists of NieR: Automata. He is a combat android created to be part of the YoRHa squad, an automated unit with the mission of retaking the Earth from alien invaders and securing a future for humanity. The character has won over millions of players thanks to his elegant and distinctive appearance, characterized by a black suit and a blindfold.