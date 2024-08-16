Seb II, the return

In recent days it has generated a great deal hype media the voice relaunched from the Austrian site oe24 which suggested – quoting a thought from the Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko – how the Audi team could be interested in bringing home Sebastián Vettel for his next arrival in F1. The four-time world champion, who retired from F1 at the end of 2022, is reportedly trying to return to the Circus and the future presence within the team of the Rings of two men known to him as Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley could represent a further incentive for the former Ferrari driver.

German Question

Marko however, reached by colleagues from the German site F1 Insideractually has he better specified his thought about his former pupil at Red Bull, also saying he was surprised by the media outcry his words generated. More than on Vettel specifically, in fact, Marko’s reasoning was more about the appeal that building an all-German team would have for Audialongside another compatriot to the already signed Nico Hulkenberg.

“It’s no secret that Sebastian has asked one or two top teams about free cockpits. – explained the manager from Graz – while as far as Audi is concerned I spoke substantially about the positive impact that a German driver would have and I also referred to Mick Schumacher. Apparently this name has been forgotten by the press“.

Towards a ‘national’ Audi?

No preferential lane for Vettel therefore, but the possibility for Audi to think about a all-German team exactly as the English McLaren did at the beginning of the 2010s, choosing to put Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button in the car, creating a real British national team, or what the French Alpine achieved – albeit with less success – with the Gasly-Ocon duo. We will see if this is really the path taken by Audi, which is focusing heavily on its Teutonic identity even when it comes to its own power unit, in contrast to the English Mercedes factories.