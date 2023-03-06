Mexico.- Faced with the unfortunate death of an icon for Mexican television, Irma Serrano whom everyone knew as ‘The tigress‘, the relatives of the artist confessed that they have plans to tell the singer’s story on the small screen.

Although the project has not started, Irma’s nephew, Luis Felipe Garciaassured that he has contemplated the perfect actress to play the role of his beloved aunt.

It was through an interview on the entertainment program of Aztec TV‘Ventaneando’, that the singer’s nephew assured that “La Tigresa” was more than in agreement that her life could be captured on television, but first she must plan things well, although the project could soon become a reality .

The relative of the interpreter of ‘La Martina’ was questioned about the name of who could become the protagonist of the aforementioned project, and he pointed to Belinda for the physical resemblance between the two celebrities.

“I respect Belinda a lot and she seems to me to be a very complete artist. At one stage I think she could be, without a doubt,” he said.

However, Belinda was not the only one named but Barbara Mori It could also become part of the bioseries, since like Irma Serrano, Sergio Mayer’s ex also has experience in the seventh art.

However, nothing is certain so far, in addition to the fact that neither of the two actresses have spoken about it.