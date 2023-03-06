Ice hockey | Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored wild points and scored Teuvo Teräväinen’s hat trick

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1+4) and Teuvo Teräväinen (3+0) knocked out Tampa Bay.

Carolina Hurricanes was in great shape when the Tampa Bay Lightning visited Raleigh. Carolina won the match 6–0 and the team’s Finnish forwards were in top form.

Teuvo Teräväinen scored a hat trick in the match, i.e. three goals. All three of Teräväinen’s goals were assists Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who also scored one more goal and assisted another. Thus Kotkaniemi’s powers were 1+4. For the whole season, the performances show 12+18 in 61 matches.

About other Finns in Carolina Sebastian Aho there were no power points and a goalkeeper Antti Raanta was on rest shift. Recently acquired forward from Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi was still on the sidelines.

Philadelphia Flyers beat Detroit Red Wings 3–1. The loss was bitter for Detroit, as the team is still fighting for a playoff spot and the situation near the playoff line in the Eastern Conference is tight.

Finnish defender of Philadelphia Rasmus Ristolainen scored his team’s 2–1 winning goal. The TPS student now has 2+11 points from this season. Detroit goaltender Ville Husso made 34 saves in the match. of Detroit Olli Määttä did not reach the power points.

The Montreal Canadiens, who have already lost their playoff chances, lost 3-4 in Las Vegas as a guest of the Golden Knights, even though they came within a goal.

of Montreal Jesse Ylönen assisted on Montreal’s third goal. The second-generation NHL hockey player now has 2+7 points from 22 games this season.

Montreal’s second Finnish player Joel Armia was still on the sidelines.

New Jersey Devils took a 5–4 away victory over the Arizona Coyotes in overtime. New Jersey looked set to win after the first two innings as the team led the match 4–2. However, in the final set, Arizona got even and forced New Jersey into overtime.

Nico Hischier scored New Jersey’s winning goal.

of New Jersey Erik Haula scored two of his team’s goals and the Pori player’s performance this season is now 5+24. Arizona also scored two goals Juuso Välimäkiwhose point balance is now 2+22.

Arizona’s opening goal was For Matias Maccelli fifth of the season. The Finnish attacker now has 5+26 points.