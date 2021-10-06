Little excited by the League of Nations, Pierre Ménès is not particularly excited by the semi-final between Belgium and the France team on Thursday. Especially since the journalist believes that the two selections do not deserve their respective status.

As attractive as the match between Italy and Spain this Wednesday evening, the second semi-final of the League of Nations raises a lot of expectations. It’s not every day that we see a confrontation between Belgium and the France team, two of the best selections of recent years. However, this shock expected in Turin does not thrill Pierre Ménès at all. For starters, the journalist is not a big fan of this competition intended to replace uninteresting friendlies.

“Neither one stands out”

” It’s m … “, Dropped the former headliner of the Canal Football Club, in an interview with the DH Sports. But above all, Pierre Ménès notes that the two selections were not in their best shape. On the one hand, the Red Devils do not deserve, according to him, the status of number 1 in the FIFA rankings. And on the other hand, Didier Deschamps’ men are considered inferior to the Belgians. ” The favorite between the France team and Belgium? Neither team stands out. Neither France nor Belgium seduced me during the last Euro », Replied the specialist.

” France is even worse since, he stressed. And I find it hard to explain how the Belgians can stay ahead at FIFA for so long and never win anything. Was it decreed that the best generation of your football had to stay at the top of the rankings until the end? For a moment, that would have to be reflected on the ground. It’s all well and good to have a great team but you have to win from time to time. But to answer your question, Belgium still seems to me superior to France at present. For their part, the world champions are only fourth in the FIFA rankings.