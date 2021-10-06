We tell you all the details about Netflix’s new bet: the series Revenge of the Juanas, which is a remake of the acclaimed Colombian telenovela Las Juanas (1997). The original production was written by Bernardo romero, and now it has been adapted by his daughter, the screenwriter Jimena romero. Among the central themes that the series will address – which accompanies five characters who discover that they are sisters and will seek to understand their past – is the feminism, brotherhood and bravery . According to the creator, “these women are not victims of their past, of anyone, that is their revenge.”

Without a doubt, a series not to be missed to see on the weekend. Below, all the details about the new proposal of Netflix that arrives in October.

When does La Venganza de las Juanas come out?

The long-awaited release date of Revenge of the Juanas is scheduled for October 6, 2021, through the most popular streaming platform, Netflix.

Cast of La Venganza de las Juanas

The main cast of this remake will be made up of five talented actresses with extensive experience, who will give life to the Bautista sisters who are reunited after years of being apart.

Juana Arias will play Juana Matilde

Sofía Engberg will play Juana Bautista

Oka Giner will play Juana Caridad

Renata Notni will be Juana Valentina

Zuria Vega will act as Juana Manuela

Carlos Ponce will be Juan Bautista

What is La Venganza de las Juanas about?

The story accompanies five women who discover that they have the same fish-shaped birthmark and that they are sisters on their father’s side. This will lead them to investigate his past and unravel dark secrets about his origins and about his father, who is a powerful politician.

How many chapters does La Venganza de las Juanas have?

La Venganza de las Juanas has 18 episodes and these are already available on Netflix. Check out the titles of each one below:

Replicas 98% Secrets don’t die Plan B Thirty days Frederick Nightmares A perfect guy Another daughter Too late The gift Brothers and nothing more than that Subtleties A dangerous guy Too late The package The fire Las Juanas

Trailer for Netflix’s Revenge of the Juanas

What was the name of Juanas’s father?

The father of the Juanas is the character of Juan Bautista, played by Carlos Ponce. As seen in the previews, this would be a very powerful man, linked to politics and who keeps very murky secrets.