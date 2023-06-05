Ishak Belfodil ended up in the barracks, accused of “attempted murder” against his fifteen-year-old sister. The former player of Bologna, Parma, Inter and Livorno was arrested yesterday afternoon after the girl had called the agents following a family dispute.

The Algerian international, trained at Paris Saint Germain and under the Al Gharafa in Doha, had returned home for a few days, in Maurepas, about forty kilometers west of Paris. According to the reconstruction of the newspaper Le Parisien, a dispute would have broken out with the 15-year-old, which degenerated into aggression. The attacker attempted to strangle her sister. Once the agents arrived at the scene, they found the signs of the attack and thus decided to arrest the 31-year-old, launching an investigation to clarify. Belfodil will be interrogated during the 48 hours in the nearby Elancourt barracks. However, the sister has not yet filed a complaint. Having blossomed in football in Lyon, Belfodil also played in Belgium and Germany, after three years in Serie A.