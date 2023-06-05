Genoa, mayor Marco Bucci’s wife: “To keep him from screaming, you have to do what he wants right away”

“I met him at university, for me he was and remains Bucci. I never call Marco, not even when I talk about him with my mother-in-law”. To say it is Laura Sansebastiano, wife of the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci. In 2017, who became the first center-right mayor of the Ligurian city after the Second World War, Bucci shares with his wife “a certain roughness and a Calvinist work ethic”, as reported The XIX Century. A tough character, the 62-year-old pharmacist herself confirms to the newspaper.

“In common, the mayor is known to be a type who screams when he gets angry”, the question asked by the journalist Gilda Ferrari. “Eh, he’s always done that,” replies Sansebastiano. “There is a way to keep him from screaming: when you understand what he wants and when he tells you to do something, you have to do it right away, so you settle the matter and then live in peace. I think they also understood it in common”.

“This man has always been very busy with work and doesn’t know what’s going on at home”, continues Sansebastiano, admitting that she too is tough “in some things”. “He never went to talk to the teachers, he almost didn’t even know where the kids went to school, yet they both became engineers. In short, he knows nothing about home. Then maybe it happens that he arrives and – to me who had proposed to change the 35 year old sofa to get a new one – he says ‘Laura I’ve decided, let’s buy the new sofa and move the old one over there’. I never saw us again, I replied: ‘If we don’t throw away the broken sofa, we won’t even buy the new one’.

In the interview, the 62-year-old looks back on the years she spent alongside the manager who became mayor after an international career in the chemical sector. From Minneapolis to New York (“I enjoyed myself like crazy, in those years”), to the family pastry shop that she still manages today, the first lady of Genoa says that very little has changed since her husband, now seven years ago. Among the few differences are the “trogne” that Bucci’s election brought to the family business. “At first, some curious people came to buy the pastries from the mayor’s wife, but it didn’t last long. The hassles are far superior. You have no idea how many people come to the pastry shop to ask”.