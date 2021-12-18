Without a shadow of a doubt, Belen Rodriguez is one of the most talked about and followed characters in the entertainment world. Every day, the Argentine model shares moments of her everyday life with all her fans. He recently showed a couple of tights luxurious of Fendi flaunt yourself in her work office. Let’s find out together what it is.

Belen Rodriguez never ceases to amaze all her fans. After the numerous chats about the crisis with Antonino Spinalnbese, the famous Argentine model has ended up again at the center of the gossip column. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was a photo shared on Instagram showing off a pair of plush pantyhose. Here is theirs cost.

Recently on the web there is nothing but talk of Belen Rodriguez and her alleged crisis with Antonino Spinalbese. In fact, for a few weeks the couple no longer shows themselves together on social networks. It’s not all. The hairstylist from Milan spent a few days in hospital due to a car accident but of the presence of the model there was no trace.

Despite the period of crisis between the two, Belen Rodriguez’s life goes on especially on the pitch professional. The model has recently shown her new office on social media where, together with the sister Cecilia Roriguez carry on the business of businesswomen and members of the Icona Production agency.

Belen Rodriguez shared a photo through his Instagram Stories which portrayed the look of the woman on her way to work. However a detail did not go unnoticed by all his fans.

This is theaccessory model worn by the woman belonging to the Fendi fashion house. From the image in question it is difficult to understand whether it is a pantyhose or a pair of socks. However, the price of both is staggering: the former have a cost equal to 190 euros while the seconds 110 euros. The model paired it all with beige trousers, a white sweater, a dark coat and a pair of black shoes.