Belen Rodriguez and her younger sister Cecilia were again guests by Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo.

The two women did they look alike a lot and had a long chat with the host who highlighted different aspects of the sisters.

The first is the common jealousy of men. Belen Rodriguez also admitted to having made a scene with Stefano just recently:

My outbursts of jealousy? I’m not jelous [ride]. Joke, I had another jealousy scene this morning. I admit it is true that it happened.

The older sister then went back to talking about children and how much the sister is a constant presence in the life of her children, but not only: she has the desire for a third child.

Cecilia is a wonderful aunt, she will be a better mother than me. because she was born to be a mother. Because I go back and forth from work instead. What then children are a job. What if I feel like expanding my family? Yes. Not now, but I definitely want to do it in the future. It will be in the hands of fate. I would like to have the third child, perhaps because we are brothers in three. But I repeat not now, within two years. Who will I have the third child with? I don’t speak, but obviously not alone.

With whom he would like the third child he did not specify, but long ago Stefano De Martino declared that he wanted another child: