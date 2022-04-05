Previous Direct

The first act of the clash of styles was for Guardiola. And that almost wasn’t a zero fight, a draw to nothing. More than anything because Atlético refused to play and City could hardly do so, at least in the last third of the field against overbooked of players near the Oblak area. But Foden entered to revolutionize the duel and find De Bruyne, who had his chance and did not fail – he has five goals in the last five games – to the chagrin of Cholo, who will no longer be able to raise the stake again to wait as in the Etihad.

1 Ederson Moraes, Aké, John Stones, Cancelo, Laporte, Gündogan (Grealish, min. 67), Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez (Foden, min. 67), Bernardo Silva and Sterling (Gabriel Jesus, min. 67) Oblak, Felipe Monteiro, Renan Augusto, Savic, Reinildo Mandava, Vrsaljko, Koke (De Paul, min. 59), Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente (Matheus Cunha, min. 59), João Félix (Lemar, min. 80) and Griezmann ( Strap, minute 59) goals 1-0 min. 69: De Bruyne. Referee Istvan Kovacs Yellow cards De Paul (min. 68), Correa (min. 82), Gabriel Jesus (min. 84), Vrsaljko (min. 91) and Ederson Moraes (min. 91)

With a voracious appetite for the ball, Manchester City argued that their football involves touching the ball and distributing it, taking it from side to side until they find a crack in the rival defense. It wasn’t easy because Atlético defended as a block and with everyone on their field, a red-and-white wall that greatly deactivated the team citizen. That explains why he did not have a single clear chance in the first half, perhaps three shots (Cancelo, Rodri and De Bruyne) that crashed into the tangle of rival legs before focusing on the goal. It was not better for Atlético, who did not want to go out with the ball played from behind but instead dedicated themselves to throwing long balls that were not a problem for City, unable to articulate a decent counterattack. He burned the ball but looked at the scoreboard, enough to run more than he could.

It happened that City crashed with the 5-5-0 approach that Simeone proposed at the Etihad Stadium, perhaps also because he lacked rhythm in the pass and above all breadth and depth because they repeated the pass to the foot and not to the hole. Something that he tried to correct in the second half, especially since De Bruyne and Mahrez received on occasion between the lines. And in one of those, a free kick came from the front that De Bruyne himself launched so that Oblak could show off with a sensational stretch. Laporte also tried it from a set piece, after finishing off a corner kick that went just short. But there was no tutía or goals to celebrate, Atlético satisfied because they didn’t let play and City frustrated because they couldn’t do it. Until Guardiola put Foden on the field -also Grealish and Gabriel Jesús in the same attack- and changed the duel. The Englishman -the greatest talent of the British academy- received in the opposite field, turned and attended to the break of De Bruyne, who defined crossed before the exit of Oblak. And after another play in which he discounted two rivals, he found the Belgian again, who this time shot to the ball, to the rival legs. There wasn’t much else, but enough for City to believe that their idea is enough to win and that Atlético will have to do something else if they want to be in the Champions League semi-finals.

Full Time! Triumph by the minimum of Manchester City over Atlético at the Etihad Stadium. The team that has had the ball and the (very few) chances wins, against an opponent who did not want to play. The first assault of the clash of styles is carried by Guardiola, it is carried by City. This is all! Thank you very much for following this meeting with us. CITY, 1 – ATM, 0 (M. 92) Yellow card for Vrsaljko. He also shows her an Ederson for arguing with Cunha, which simulates a hit by Laporte. CITY, 1 -ATM, 0 (M. 90) The referee gives two added minutes. CITY, 1 -ATM, 0 (M. 88) Atlético de Madrid has no answer to beat Manchester City. Especially since he doesn't have the ball between his feet, the tone of the entire game. Now, without haste, satisfied with the victory, City plays and avoids taking risks in the construction so that the rival does not mount one of its cons. CITY, 1 -ATM, 0 (M. 86) Card to Gabriel Jesús for protesting. A naivety of the Brazilian, who was warned and will not be able to be in the second leg at the Wanda. CITY, 1 -ATM, 0 (M. 84) Yellow card to Correa for an entry on Grealish. There is a small scuffle on the side, to the point that Savic reproaches Guardiola for his protests. Moments of tension that do not happen to majors. CITY, 1 -ATM, 0 (M. 81) Fodden is dynamite. The youngster leaves from two and manages to link up with De Bruyne, who shoots from inside the area… But the ball crashes into the rival's legs again. CITY, 1 -ATM, 0 (M. 77) City is now trying to stretch the lines a bit after spending more than an hour waiting in their field. In any case, Cholo's team will not make too many concessions because the second leg remains and coming back from two goals would be much more complicated. CITY, 1 -ATM, 0 (M.70) Fodden receives between the lines and after getting out of the dribble he attends to De Bruyne's uncheck, which he defines with a cross shot before Oblak exits. Fifth goal in the last five games for the Belgian, who already has 11 so far. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLL FROM MANCHESTER CITY!!!!!!!!!!!! CITY, 0 -ATM, 0 (M. 69) TRIPLE CHANGE IN THE CITY. Sterling, Mahrez and Gündogan leave the field, in exchange for Grealish, Gabriel Jesús and Fodden. When the game resumed, yellow card to De Paul for a mistimed tackle. CITY, 0 -ATM, 0 (M. 65) Great chance for City! Corner kick that Laporte finishes off at the far post that misses the goal for very little. CITY, 0 -ATM, 0 (M. 60) TRIPLE CHANGE IN THE ATHLETIC. Correa, Cunha and De Paul enter the pitch to shake hands with Griezmann, Llorente and Koke. CITY, 0 -ATM, 0 (M. 58) New chance for City, who quickly takes a free kick and Sterling completes it with a lopsided shot. CITY, 0 -ATM, 0 (M. 55) Reinildo's foul at the edge of the area on Mahrez. De Bruyne and Mahrez ask for it… But they make a rehearsed move that ends with another foul, now on the same front. This time it is the Belgian who will shoot and… Almost! Oblak stop. CITY, 0 -ATM, 0 (M. 50) De Bruyne appears between the lines. That is synonymous with danger. Atlético, in any case, continues with its impeccable defensive exercise with Cholo's approach of 5-5-0. Atlético's response is a wonderful counterattack, but Llorente's strength ran out when he stepped into the box. CITY, 0 -ATM, 0 (M. 48) City's first chance! Gündogan braids a play on the left and the German turns in the area to forcefully hit him, this time outside… The second part begins! Atlético doesn't want the ball and they can't string together any attacks either, but for now they are content with a draw because they haven't suffered at all, even though they haven't attacked either. We will see what pieces the coaches move in the second act to turn the tide, to win the first leg of this clear clash of styles. End of the first part!

