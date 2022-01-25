Belen Rodriguez appears on social media with camel shades, here is the new look of the Argentine model

Over the last few hours Belen Rodriguez left all his fans speechless on social media. After a few weeks in which she had gone to the hairdresser opting for a saucy fringe, the showgirl decided to change again look. Let’s find out all together details.

After the numerous rumors about the separation with Antonino Spinalbese and an alleged flashback with Stefano De Martino, Belen Rodruguez ends up again at the center of the gossip column. This time to make the model the protagonist of a gossip it was a new look change. What inspired the showgirl to opt for a new haircut?

Without a shadow of a doubt Belen Rodriguez is one of the personages most loved within the entertainment world. Over the past few weeks, the Argentinian model has visited several times from hairdresser to change his haircut.

This time the ex-wife of Stefano De Martino has decided to lighten her hair which appears brighter and with caramel shades. However, about two weeks ago the model showed up on social media with one saucy bangs. Probably, not being convinced, this time she decided to give us a cut.

It goes without saying that when a woman changes her look all the time, it is because she could really revolutionize hers life. To what does Belen owe these constant changes of look? Following the separation with Antonino Spinalbese, the showgirl may have found a new love but prefers to remain silent.

Or, another hypothesis could be that of a old love, in particular Stefano De Martino. For some time now, numerous gossip has been circulating on social media about a backfire between the two, but no denial or confirmation was received from the parties directly concerned. What lies behind the gestures by Belen? We just have to find out!