Belarus | There are rumors about Lukashenka being hospitalized again

According to the unconfirmed information of the opposition politician Valeri Tsapkala, Alexander Lukashenko would have been hospitalized in Moscow.

Rumors of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about being hospitalized in Moscow toured the Belarusian opposition over the weekend.

Opposition politician living in Latvia Valery Tsapkala tweeted on Friday that he had heard from an unconfirmed source that Lukashenko had been rushed to the Moscow Central Hospital after he had discussed the Russian president Vladimir Putin with.

Lukashenko participated in the economic meeting of the Eurasian countries in Moscow from Wednesday to Thursday.

According to Tsapkala’s anonymous source, Lukashenko’s blood would have been cleaned. According to the tweet updated by Tsapkala on Saturday, Lukashenka’s condition would not have improved.

Tsapkala’s tweet spread in many online news. The Belarusian opposition channel belsat.eu reported on the matter on Sunday, among others.

Lukashenka’s weakened state already attracted the attention of the press during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. According to news agency sources, he had missed a lunch hosted by Putin. His legs were shaking and his hand was bandaged.

HS also reports on the subject.

A year In the 2020 presidential election, Tsapkala was one of Lukashenko’s strongest opponents. The diplomat with a long career has been characterized as a respected technocrat. He had to flee the country even before he could properly launch his campaign.

In April, Tsapkala was sentenced in absentia to 17 years in a prison camp in Minsk. Among other things, news about the verdict Medusa.

Tsapkala lives in exile in Latvia and now represents the unifying opposition in Belarus democratic forum. In his tweet, he appealed to Western countries to start discussions to secure a safe transitional period in Belarus.

Correction 28.5. 4:59 p.m.: Removed the point that, according to an anonymous source, Lukashenko had received a blood transfusion. It was about cleaning the blood.