Hours of fear on a cruise ship off the coast of Australia. Over 3,000 guests and 1,000 crew members were forced to flee their rooms due to a fire on board. In particular, the flames would have started from a balcony of a room on the luxury cruise ship.

At approximately 3:30 on the night of May 28, the passengers of the Pacific Adventure, which was located just south of Sydney, New South Wales in Australia, were called to assemble in a safe place by the panicked crew. .

Pacific Adventure cruise passengers were called from their rooms in the early hours of the morning after a small fire broke out on the ship’s balcony. DETAILS: https://t.co/L0K595hFqF#9News pic.twitter.com/VtaSUpEj3y — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 28, 2023

A video posted on social media shows the flames exploding from the balcony. Passengers were herded together in life jackets at assembly points on the ship. Vessel tracking websites in the past few hours have shown that the Pacific Adventure is returning to port.

Meanwhile, the company said that “this fire has activated our emergency response procedures, including a full gathering of guests and crew and we thank everyone on board for their cooperation. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire have yet to be fully determined and remain under investigation.”