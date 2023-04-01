Top Republican leaders rallied behind Donald Trump after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York, as he remains the party’s top name heading into the 2024 presidential election.

Most of the party’s high-profile politicians have come forward to defend the former president, and even presidential hopefuls such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have shown unwavering, uncritical support for Trump’s conduct. .

On Thursday (30), Trump became the first former president of the country to face criminal charges after being indicted by a grand jury in New York in a case related to the payment for the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom the former president had an affair in 2006.

Professor of political science at Quinnipiac University Scott McLean told EFE Agency that the former president “should continue his crusade for the presidential nomination” because, according to a survey released this week by his center, the majority of Republicans interviewed believe that the accusation does not disqualify him from continuing in the electoral race.

McLean recalled that even his main rivals for the Republican nomination defended him, despite it not being very helpful to his own presidential aspirations.

One of these “hopeful presidential candidates” is former Trump vice president Mike Pence, who in a speech delivered this Friday (31) before the National Review Institute, a conservative think tank, said the indictment was an “outrage” and a “political harassment” by Democratic Party-affiliated Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Pence also asked his fellow Republicans not to “worry” about judicial investigations.

The former vice president took the opportunity to campaign and presented himself as a “common sense leader” for the 2024 elections against Trump, although he has not yet made his pre-candidacy official, a step taken by the tycoon in November of the year. past.

Another possible Republican presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who also has not made his intentions official, warned on Thursday that he would not comply with a possible request for Trump’s extradition to New York.

Despite the indictment, Trump can still run for election, explained McLean, recalling that even arrested people can run for president.