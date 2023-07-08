The Ukrainian counter-offensive did not bring the expected results due to the strong training of the Russian Armed Forces. This was stated by Colonel of the Ukrainian Army Sergei Yandulsky in an interview with columnist Lorenzo Cremonesi in an article for Corriere Della Sera dated 7 July.

At the same time, another senior Ukrainian military intelligence officer in Kramatorsk said that Ukraine was not ready for such effective combat from the Russian side. He noted that the minefields of the RF Armed Forces are huge.

“We have not moved a single meter since June and have not received any new weapons from NATO,” Yandulsky complained to a journalist.

Against this background, the first turned to the allied countries and asked them to actively supply ammunition in an increased volume, since, in his opinion, only this would help Kyiv win.

Earlier, on July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukrainian nationalists had not achieved their goals in any of the areas. According to him, the leadership of the militants, regardless of significant losses, at the insistence of Western curators, requires the command to continue the offensive.

On July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country wanted to show the results of its counteroffensive before the start of the July 11 NATO summit. He stressed that in terms of counter-offensive, they act “very carefully.”

Also that day, U.S. Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said the Ukrainian counteroffensive was slower than many expected.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.