The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, and China, Qin Gang, reinforced this Friday (24) their support for peace negotiations in Ukraine as the only way to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

The chancellors of the two countries “noted the coincidence of their positions on the fact that there are no more alternatives for the solution of the conflict in Ukraine than the peaceful way”, as reported by Belarusian diplomacy, according to the local news agency “Belta”.

In addition, the ministers discussed the preparations for the visit of the Belarusian dictator, Alexandr Lukashenko, to China, in addition to the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the Belarusian dictator told the press in the Asian country that if Beijing’s position on the conflict in Ukraine was not listened to, it would lead to “serious consequences”.

On the day that completes one year of the conflict in Ukraine, Beijing called for a ceasefire and called for the start of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, by presenting a 12-point document in which it endorses the government’s position and states that ” there are no winners in a warlike conflict”.

China has not condemned Russia’s military actions in the neighboring country and has blamed NATO and the United States for being behind the conflict by “failing to take into account legitimate security concerns” from Moscow.

The Chinese peace proposal received criticism from the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who pointed out the need for improvement in the text “to be credible” and “so that China is not seen as partial” in the conflict.

Borrell also criticized the fact that China has not sent diplomatic missions to Kiev in the same way as it sent to Moscow and that for this reason “it has not consulted the two parties to the conflict and also puts “the aggressor and the attacked” on the same plane.

The high representative also pointed out that the proposal “contains interesting elements”, among them the non-recourse to nuclear weapons, the exchange of prisoners and the grain agreements, but that is not enough, he emphasized.