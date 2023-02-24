Genoa – “Courage, conviction and confidence to find the episode that can determine the match within 95 minutes”. Alberto Gilardino he is aware that the championship is entering a phase in which “points are starting to weigh more” but this must be a stimulus to seek performance with even more conviction. “Tomorrow I will be pleased to see Massimo Oddo again – says Gilardino – Spal is a team built for a championship with different objectives than salvation and the January transfer market also went in this direction. They have a structured team, good at defending but also capable of going vertical with Nainggolan and doing badly with La Mantia”.

In view of tomorrow’s match (Saturday 25 February), Gilardino it should not change form compared to what was seen with Palermo and Modena. Probable that Genoa will take the field with the 4-3-2-1. Among the certainties, the debut of Haps on the left out after the three rounds of disqualification. “Haps will start from the first minute – explains Gila- we have to thank Criscito who took to the field in Modena with only one leg workout after the injury. From tomorrow begins a period in which we play every 4/5 days, we will need everyone. Even forward: the contribution of both Coda and Puscas will be needed”.