His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, discussed, in a telephone conversation with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the call, congratulated President Erdogan on the success of the electoral process, expressing his hope that these elections will bring goodness and benefit to the friendly Turkish people.