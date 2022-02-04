President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach announced the opening of the XXIX Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

After the performance of the functionary, festive fireworks began. The opening ceremony of the Games takes place at the National Stadium in Beijing, known as the “Bird’s Nest”. The show was directed by Chinese film director, actor, producer and screenwriter Zhang Yimou. The general concept of the event was an acquaintance with the history of China.

Representatives of the team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took part in the parade of athletes. Her flag bearers were hockey player Vadim Shipachev and speed skater Olga Fatkulina.

The first competition at the Beijing Olympics began on Wednesday, February 2. The Winter Games will last until February 20.