A new regulation that allows for a wider variety of models, magnificent courses, competitions organized in a professional way, affordable costs and a rich prize pool. These are the elements that make the Suzuki Challenge the most exciting and interesting series of the Italian off-road panorama for 2022, as well as the ideal context to give free rein to the passion for off-road racing. Suzuki and the organizer Emmetre Racing have studied a new formula for the Suzuki Challenge 2022, capable of attracting a greater number of competitors and making the historic trophy more exciting than ever. The single-brand championship, now at 23to edition, this year will allow you to line up at the start with any off-road Suzuki, of any vintage and with the most disparate types of homologation.

To the delight of the public and for the pleasure of pilots, Samurai, Jimny, Vitara and Grand Vitara of the T1, national T1, T2 and TH groups will be able to participate in the Suzuki Challenge 2022. The trophy rankings will be drawn up by applying specific coefficients for the most performing prototypes and for the simplified ones, as well as for the cars strictly derived from the series and for the racing cars with the oldest homologations. In this way, even those who are driving a less performing car, or more dated or more experienced, but always efficient, will be able to test themselves, see their skills rewarded and have fun in prestigious races.

The tests of the Suzuki Challenge will be the same as the 2022 Italian Cross Country Rally Championship. This format will guarantee participants to always compete on extraordinary, technical and very challenging tracks, carefully set up by a professional organization. The Suzuki Challenge 2022 will be divided into six races, from which however seven results will arise. For the purposes of the Challenge ranking, the Italian Baja Internazionale will be considered divided into two stages, each with its own ranking. Some of these races will be of international level and will give the opportunity to those taking part in the Challenge to compete with the best foreign crews. The final classification will be drawn up taking into account the five best results of each competitor, who will then have the opportunity to make two discards. In the Challenge 2022 Suzuki is giving away cash prizes for a total of 30,000 Euros. This figure will be shared by the first six of the general classification, which will go in order of 10,000, 6,000, 4,000, 3,000, 2,000 and 1,000 Euros. Two prizes of 2,000 Euros each are then foreseen for the winners of the Suzuki TH classes up to 1,600 cc and Suzuki T2 Diesel. Should a Suzuki rider then win the overall title of the 2022 Italian Cross Country Rally Championship, the Hamamatsu manufacturer would award him an additional prize of 10,000 Euros.