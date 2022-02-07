Yanqing – Fades once again the Olympic dream of Dominik Paris. No medal for the owner of Kitzbuehel and Bormio. The Yanqing track did not enter his skin, it is not in his ropes, so the blue finished sixth at 0 “51 from the winner Beat Feuz, the Swiss Olympic gold friend. The silver, for only 10 cents, is of Johan Clarey who, at the age of 41, becomes the oldest medalist in history.The bronze goes to another great speed player, the Austrian Matthias Mayer who, after two gold medals in two different editions of the Games, has to reluctantly give way. In fifth place another of the big favorites of the eve, Aleksander Kilde, who does not find good sensations, in line with his girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin, out at the third gate in the first heat of the giant.

The “Rock” track hides pitfalls, small bumps, in short, for our speed captain it is not the other half of the sky. But Paris, as always, is very honest and lucid in his analysis. He doesn’t look for excuses. “I was leading up to the middle but to win you have to be ahead of everyone at the end. I lost in the middle of the race. Too bad, I gave everything but it wasn’t enough. I couldn’t adapt to the track. The materials? No, it’s not their fault. . Nobody has incredible means, nobody has a Ferrari or a Porsche available, it depends only on you. And I was unable to make speed. “And he adds:” The podium is right. Feuz won, he knows how to go fast on the ice. he wins in Kitzbuehel and here too. He is the strongest. ”Out of Innerhofer due to a mistake at the beginning.

Tomorrow there will be another test, the supergiant. For Paris it will be an opportunity for redemption, for the Italy of skiing a puzzle and a thriller – with heavy controversy and tensions in the team – to be resolved. In a nutshell, this is the Casse case. Cut on the eve due to the small number of athletes called up, only 7 the Azzurri here in Beijing – evidently the organization for the appointment was wrong – the director Rinaldi wanted to have him compete tomorrow. In place of Matteo Marsaglia, 15th in the downhill. But Marsaglia is not there and does not send them to say: «They wanted to replace me against my will to compete for a reserve, going against the regulations. I said no. Mattia is also my friend but that’s not possible ». Men’s Italy is in full blizzard.

