Beijing 2022, Brignone silver in giant slalom. Bassino out

Federica Brignone conquers the silver medal in giant slalom of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. The Italian champion finished second, 28 cents behind the Swede Sara Hector (dominatrix in the specialty World Cup this year). Bronze for Switzerland Lara Gut-Behrami at 72 cents. Elena Curtoni closes in 20th position at 4 ″ 22, while Marta Bassino she had gone out in the first heat as well as one of the great favorites of the race, the American Mikaela Shiffrin. For Federica Brignone it is the second Olympic medal after that, always in giant slalom, of PyeongChang 2018 and is Italy’s 33rd Olympic medal in alpine skiing (14 golds, 10 silvers and 9 bronzes). The last Italian Olympic silver in the history of women’s alpine skiing is that of Isolde Kostner, won in the 2002 Salt Lake City downhill.

Beijing 2022 Olympics, Malagò: “Federica amazing, exceptional, medal of great value”

The president of the Coni Giovanni Malagò tells the emotions for the silver medal from the Brignone at Beijing 2022 Olympics: “An amazing Federica, exceptional, a medal of great value, beyond the color. We knew that this was one of her cards to play in these Games and she confirmed herself at the top. We knew that she strongly wanted a medal in these Games. Olympics and for now he has hit the first. It was repeated after four years, reaffirming, as always, to be a guarantee. After all, it is the Italian athlete who has won the most world Cup, so for us it was a certainty. I am grateful to you on a personal level and Italian sport is grateful to you. Go on like this Federica !!! “.

