In a new interview translated from Japanese to English with a machine translator by GamesRadar, it emerges that Sakaguchi has decided to change his retirement plans because making video games is just too cool .

Hironobu Sakaguchi He’s not exactly a youngster. The creator of Final Fantasy is 61 years old, and while he certainly has many years ahead of him, he might even want to retire from video game development to enjoy his life more peacefully. pension . He could, but he can’t.

Sakaguchi’s words

According to the English newspaper, Sakaguchi is said to have stated that the initial idea was to create Fantasian – his most recent video game – as his final work, but now he has decided he no longer wants to retire. The creative said that the team has begun work on a new product.

Fantasian: Neo Dimension is a turn-based role-playing game

It should be noted that This is nothing new. The developer had already revealed in December 2022 that he was working on a “dark fantasy”. In November 2023 he confirmed again that he was developing such a work and this year he indicated that he had finished creating a story for the game, although he was very busy playing Final Fantasy 14.

In this new interview, however, he explained why he decided not to stop working: “Game making is fun. It might be more of a pleasure than a job.” He also says collaborating with his friends is enjoyable and he is looking forward to working with them again. Finally, on a personal note, he adds that he will soon have a grandchild and hopes to incorporate this new experience into the new game.

As for his game coming out soonwe know that Fantasian Neo Dimension will allow you to listen to Final Fantasy music during battles.