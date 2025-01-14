A 53-year-old French woman has filed a complaint alleging that she was defrauded of 830,000 euros by a person who would have posed as the actor Brad Pitt on social networks for a year and a half, according to French media reports. Apparently, the scammer used fake photographs of the Hollywood star in different everyday situations and even sent images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The scammer, who would have approached Anne in February 2023 on Instagram, would have thus received 830,000 euros that the victim would have provided him to undergo kidney cancer surgery. As the fake Brad Pitt alluded, did not have access to their bank accounts because of the complicated divorce with Angelina Jolie.

The woman, who has given her public testimony in a program on the TF1 channel, has asserted that he had “fallen in love” with the person he was chatting with on the internet and that he pretended to be the actor. At the time of the beginning of this long-distance relationship, Anne was going through a difficult emotional moment with her husband, with whom she has a daughter.

“He would send me photos and when I searched online, I wouldn’t see them. That’s why he told me: ‘they are photos he took for me,'” he explained to the program’s journalists. Sept à Huit. After a year and a half, Anne discovered the deception when it came to light that Pitt had started a relationship with Inés de Ramón.

The woman, who suffers from severe depression, is temporarily staying at a friend’s house, after losing almost all of her assets to the scam, including the 775,000 euros she received after her divorce. “I wonder why they chose me to harm me to such an extent. I have never hurt anyone in my life. “These people deserve hell,” the plaintiff concluded.