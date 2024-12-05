The Venezuelan opposition Pedro Urruchurtuone of the six anti-Chavistas asylumd since March in the residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas – guarded by Brazil -, denounced that this Wednesday “the police siege has intensified” on the outskirts of the property that began on November 23.

In a post on Instagram, he assured that there have been “threats of entry” and “drone overflights during the afternoon” of this Wednesday, when earlier – he indicated – there was a “significant deployment of repressive State agents.”

He also stated that the residence still not receiving electricity service and that, in the meantime, they have been able to refrigerate some food thanks to a “small electrical plant” that, however, “does not supply the entire house.”

Furthermore, he continued, They have “minimal reserves of drinking water” and “access” to tankers to fill the property’s tank continues to be prevented, and there have been “restrictions and some incidents” regarding access to food.

Therefore, Urruchurtu – a close collaborator of the opposition leader María Corina Machado – made a call to the world and, “especially”, to the Governments of Argentina and Brazil, which “have direct responsibility for this headquarters”, and to the “diplomatic corps accredited in Venezuela”, to “raise their voices” before the “terrible violation of international law” and “to the right of asylum.”

It is, said the opponent, a “ratification of the practices of State terrorism”, which is why he also demanded “safe conduct to be able to leave safely.”

Hours before, Machado reported that security personnel threatened with a “possible entry” into the residencewhere in the early morning “more than 20 officials (…) showed up” in “five patrol cars and civilian vehicles.”

Brazil guards the Argentine embassy

Since August, the embassy remains under the protection of Brazil – after the expulsion of Argentine diplomats-, even though the Government of Nicolás Maduro revoked this authorization in September due to the alleged planning of terrorist acts inside the headquarters by the asylum seekers.

The largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), last week called for international pressure to end the “criminal siege” and “safe-conduct passes are issued as soon as possible for the six companions”who entered the diplomatic headquarters after the Prosecutor’s Office accused them of various crimes such as conspiracy and treason.

At the residence, in addition to Urruchurtu, are Magalli Meda, Omar González, Claudia Macero, Humberto Villalobos – all collaborators of the Vente Venezuela party, led by Machado – and former minister Fernando Martínez Mottola, advisor to the PUD.

This Wednesday, the United States demanded that President Nicolás Maduro provide safe passage to the six anti-Chavistas.