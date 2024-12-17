

12/17/2024



Updated at 11:57 a.m.





He Sevilla FC is seriously considering whether to go in an institutional capacity to the Luis del Sol sports city this Friday in the subsidiary derby that will be held starting at 8:30 p.m. in the green and white sports city, the first of the current 2024-25 championship. The relations between the two Sevillian clubs are not at their best and the first image that can show this fracture may occur precisely in the Heliópolis neighborhood, where the Nervión team could offer its first response to the case of the complaint for part of his eternal rival that forced García Pimienta to stop counting on three of his youth players last Saturday on the 17th day of LaLiga EA Sports.

It is expected that in the next few hours the Nervionense club will notify if it will go at the institutional levelas is usually the case both when it is played in the green and white nursery grounds, and if it is played on the Utrera road, in the Jesús Navas stadium, to witness this match in the authorities area, but for now Betis as organizer of the event has no news about whether the eternal rival will go to Luis del Sol in the case of the green and white team’s complaint from the last senior derby that prevented Juanlu, Carmona and Isaac from participating in the Sevilla – Celta, which marked the farewell of Jesús Navas in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

In recent years, the subsidiary derby has brought together without much problem both the top managers of the youth teams of both Seville and Betis, as well as the best-known faces that concern the dynamics of the first team, as well as their respective managements. sports. So it remains to be seen if in this Betis Deportivo – Sevilla Atlético this absence finally occurs on the part of the representation of the white and red club, very hurt by the ways of a Betis that denounced at the time that several of its youth players carried an anti-Betis flag. at the end of the last derby between first swords.