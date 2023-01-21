financial crisisThe Young Socialists (JS), the youth wing of the PvdA, is on the brink of financial ruin due to mismanagement by two befriended treasurers. Party chairman Esther Mirjam Sent has now intervened: the youth organization has been placed under guardianship and the PvdA has taken on part of the debts.

This reports NRC who spoke to 26 people for this story. The JS has 2000 members. In consultation with the mother party, the JS board has now engaged a company investigation agency. That has already concluded in November 2022 that the last two treasurers have charged themselves with the suspicion of having put more than a ton in their own pocket.

MK, treasurer from September 2020 to June 2022, must account for 67,000 euros. JS is considering filing a declaration, because K. has not accounted for the accounting on time.

A good friend of K. became his successor. This BS is suspected by the company investigation bureau of having withdrawn 35,000 euros from the JS greenhouse, without a clear story. See also "People are digging one grave after another"

In the past few years, the JS has been in a bad financial position: from a large greenhouse of more than two tons, it has evaporated to a negative balance of 50,000 euros.

‘South European treasurer style’

K. has in an explanation to NRC said: ,,My mantra was: spend more. I have a somewhat Southern European treasurer style, I’m not Calvinist.” He states that he is a victim of a personal reckoning by people who have a different management style. He ,,knows that everything was lawful and also wants to justify it. But the board has cut me off from my email, so I can’t even access my receipts anymore.”

JS chairman Bob den Ouden gives the treasurers one last chance to account, otherwise a declaration will follow.