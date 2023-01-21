President Lula and Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, visit Roraima this Saturday (21.jan)

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan.2023) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVE (full – 83 KB), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to address the health situation in Yanomami territory. the chief executive visit the region this Saturday (21.jan).

With the declaration of a public health emergency, the Ministry of Health created the COE-Yanomami, a public health emergency operations center. It will be coordinated by Sesai (Secretary of Indigenous Health), with technical support from SVSA (Secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance).

Lula announced on Friday (20.jan) that would go to Roraima to visit children indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group who are in a situation of malnutrition.

“We received information about the absurd situation of malnutrition of Yanomami children in Roraima. Tomorrow I will travel to the State to offer the support of the federal government and, together with our ministers, we will work to guarantee the lives of Yanomami children”, wrote Lula in his profile on twitter.

The president will be accompanied by the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara. At the twittershe spoke about the situation of the Yanomami and promised emergency measures to contain the health crisis.

“It is very sad to know that indigenous people, especially 570 Yanomami children, died of hunger during the last government. The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples will take urgent action around this humanitarian crisis imposed against our peoples“, he wrote.