nature of military aid

The aid consists of $2.1 billion in arms aid derived from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative that allows President Joe Biden’s administration to purchase weapons from industry rather than from US stockpiles.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that six types of munitions, including tank ammunition, are also expected to be on the inventory that may be completed over the next few days. They added that there may be a change in the final amount of the package and gear.

Also slated to be included are precision air munitions, bridge equipment that Ukraine could use to attack Russian positions, rescue vehicles to assist disabled heavy equipment such as tanks, and additional missiles for the NASAMS air defense system provided by the United States and its allies to Kiev.

The remaining $500 million, consisting mainly of munitions to help Kiev launch its spring offensive against Russian forces, is expected to come from Presidential Withdrawal Authority funds that allow the president to draw from existing US stockpiles in an emergency.

The United States has so far pledged more than $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the Ukraine War.