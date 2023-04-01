Santa Fe vs. Boyacá Chicó, live: the leader of the League loses in El Campín

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe vs. Boyacá Chico
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Santa Fe vs. Boyaca Chico
The game corresponds to the eleventh day of the championship.
Independiente Santa Fe receives the leader of the 2023-I League, Boyacá Chicó, in the continuation of the tenth day of the championship. The match is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. Santa Fe wins 1-0, with an own goal by Delvin Alfonzo.
The team led by Harold Rivera has some pieces for its debut in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. On Tuesday, the reds will visit Goias, from Brazil, starting at 5 pm
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Santa Fe and Boyacá Chicó
