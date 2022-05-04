A young man sat yesterday on the bench of the Provincial Court accused of assaulting and raping his ex-girlfriend in Cartagena. The Prosecutor’s Office claims for him sentences that add up to eleven years and eleven months in prison for alleged crimes of ill-treatment, threats and rape. The 22-year-old suspect already has a previous conviction for a crime of gender violence.

The facts that were addressed in the hearing date back to the afternoon of September 17, 2020. Jipson MM, who was 20 years old at the time, went to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Cartagena. Once inside, explains the Public Ministry in its brief of provisional conclusions, he surprised the young woman with a classmate, pounced on him and kicked and punched him. The woman tried to intervene and at that moment, says the prosecutor, “with the intention of macho domination to undermine her physical integrity”, she hit her hard in the face and kicked her in the belly. After her, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pushed her, hitting her victim with a butane canister, at which point she was stunned.

That circumstance, this part maintains, was taken advantage of by the suspect who grabbed her and took her to the bedroom where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. With the intention of intimidating her, says the prosecutor, he uttered expressions such as “bitch, I’m going to screw up your life, you daughter of a bitch, you’re not going to belong to anyone.” Two days later, a court agreed to a restraining order that has been controlled by an electronic device.