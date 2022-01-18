Pictures taken by New Zealand Defense Force reconnaissance planes spotted Nomoka Island, and volcanic ash covered trees over a large area.

Images of the United Nations Satellite Center also showed similar scenes in the islands of Kolomotwa, Tongatapu, Kolovo Ao and Vavao, where a number of buildings collapsed, amid a thick spread of ash.

Fua Amoto International Airport appeared to have flooded the runway, according to the newspaper “The Guardian”, which published the pictures.

Researchers believe that the eruption of “Hunga Tonga”, which is located 65 kilometers north of the capital of Tonga Nuku Alofa, is the largest volcanic event in 30 years.

The pioneers of the communication sites circulated pictures and videos showing a “tsunami” wave hitting the islands, which caused great damage to communication cables.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaya Mahuta said on Tuesday that the ash could cause problems in getting aid to the volcano-affected islands by plane.

She added that the New Zealand government allocated $500,000 in additional humanitarian aid, bringing its total support to $1 million.

In turn, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement, on Monday, that there was significant damage to infrastructure around the main island of Tongatapu.

As for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, she said that many coastal areas outside the capital, Nuku’alofa, had not yet been contacted.